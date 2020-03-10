Chinese health authorities has reported 19 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 17 deaths nationwide, according to statistics released on Tuesday by the National Health Commission.



Seventeen of the new cases and all 17 new deaths were recorded in Hubei province, where the outbreak of the disease caused by the virus, Covid-19, first occurred in December 2019.

The capital Beijing and Guangdong province confirmed one new case each, as the data continues to show containment of the virus within Hubei and a drop-off in the number of new cases and deaths within the province.



Across China, 3,136 people have died from Covid-19.



Out of a total of 80,754 infections, 59,897 people have so far recovered from the illness, according to the new figures.



According to local authorities, in eastern China, the death toll from the collapse of a hotel that was being used as a coronavirus quarantine facility rose to 18 by Tuesday morning.



Xinjia Hotel in the Licheng district of Quanzhou, Fujian province collapsed on Saturday evening, trapping 71 people.



Emergency responders have so far rescued 59 from the rubble, 12 people are still missing.

The seven-storey building, constructed seven years earlier, was undergoing renovations on the lower floors when the accident occurred, local media reported.

(dpa/NAN)