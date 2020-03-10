Hend Zaza , An 11-year-old Syrian table tennis player has become one of the youngest Olympians of all time after qualified for Tokyo 2020.

Born January 1, 2009, Zaza qualified to play in this summer’s Games after winning last week’s West Asia Olympic qualification tournament in Jordan.

Zaza, who was born in 2009, will become the youngest athlete to compete at this year’s competition.



Ranked 155th in the world, she defeated Lebanon’s Mariana Sahakian 4-3 in the women’s final in Amman. Sahakian is 42 years old, meaning there was a 31-year age gap between the two.



“Congratulations, our champion Hend to the Tokyo Olympics 2020,” the Syrian Olympic Committee said on its Facebook page.

The Olympic women’s singles table tennis tournament is scheduled to begin with the preliminary rounds on July 25, with the final to take place on July 30.