The Cameroon born striker took his domestic tally for the German side’s youth team to 34 with a double on Sunday, setting a new record.

In his 20th league appearance of the season, Moukoko scored a quickfire double late on to steer Dortmund’s U-19s to a 3-0 victory over Rot-Weiss Oberhausen.

The Germany youth international scored 50 goals in 28 U-17 Bundesliga outings in 2018-19, though BVB were unable to retain their title.

He appears set to overtake Nuri Sahin as the club’s youngest player in senior football, with the Turkey international having made his Dortmund debut at 16 years, 11 months and one day in August 2005.

