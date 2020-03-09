Sokoto state Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has called for politics without bitterness in Nigeria.

Gov. Tambuwal made the call on Monday during a courtesy visit to the Speaker of the Kaduna state House of Assembly, Alhaji Yusuf Zailani.

Gov. Ortom apologises to pensioners over arrears

The governor said that the purpose of his visit is to sympathise with Governor Nasir el-Rufai over the recent killings, which occurred in some parts of the state and also to congratulate the newly-elected speaker.

“Whenever elections are over, then politics without bitterness is what every politician should embrace so as to move the country forward in terms of peaceful coexistence and development.

“For instance in Sokoto state, the speaker is from APC, but we have always worked together because we have the interest of the masses at heart,” he said.

He urged the speaker to always think of Kaduna state first, adding that “you should make sure you work harmoniously with all the members of the assembly.

“Bring all members together in order to achieve the purpose of being elected by the people, which is for them to enjoy the dividends of democracy.”