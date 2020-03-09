Sudan’s Prime Minister, Abdallah Hamdok, survived an attack on his convoy in the capital Khartoum on Monday, state news agency SUNA said.

Hamdok was in “good health and in a safe place” after an explosion when his motorcade passed the entrance of Kober Bridge in northern Khartoum as he was on his way to the office, the news agency said, quoting a “reliable source”.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Hamdok has led an interim government of military and civilian representatives since 2019, established for three years to pave the way for elections.

The interim government was established following months of massive pro-democracy demonstrations in the volatile East African nation.

The protests initially led to the ousting in April of long-term ruler Omar al-Bashir, who had governed Sudan for three decades with an iron fist.