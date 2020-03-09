Micro Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) operators across the country thronged the federal capital territory as the 7th ‘Made in Aba’ SME Exhibition kickstarts in Abuja.

The exhibition which is sponsored by the National Council of Arts & Culture and facilitated by Senator E. H. Abaribe aims to expose entrepreneurs from Aba business cluster to national and international markets.

The exhibition will attract manufacturers of leather, garment and allied products.

Speaking separately, the Senate Leader, Dr Yahaya A. Abdullahi expressed delight at the entrepreneurial spirit of Nigerians and urged Government at all levels to support the Aba SME cluster for further development and standardization of their products.

In his speech, Senator E. H. Abaribe announced that “There has been an increase of interest and patronage from consumers from outside Nigeria and urged prospective investors to partner by providing improved technology to develop the value chains in the cluster,”

Abaribe added that the federal government will keep supporting Nigerian entrepreneurs for self and national development. The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) is the agency of Federal Government of Nigeria with a mandate to encourage, promote and coordinate investments in Nigeria.