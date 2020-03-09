Following the dethronement of the Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi II, Nigerians on social media have poured their reactions on the sudden development.

Senator Shehu Sani frowned at the dethronement on twitter, saying that his removal represents the incompatibility of the consequences of dissent against established norms.

”Sanusi became Emir when sacked as CBN governor, who knows where God is taking him Next?”

He wrote, ”the removal of Emir Sanusi represents the incompatibility of the crown and conscience, the consequences of dissent against established norms and the heavy price of holding principles in our http://north.It also revealed the intolerance and toxicity of the liquor of power. ”

Also, Kayode Ogundamisi wrote, ” Sanusi Lamido Sanusi should seek constitutional political power, that way he’s able to make those changes slowly but steadily. Follow in the footstep of @elrufai Right now, it appears the NORTH is NOT ready for a reformist Emir.

Meanwhile, Reno Omokri expressed satisfaction in the dethronement, alleging that the Emir fought the former President Goodluck Jonathan during his administration.

He wrote, ” Last year, I said everyone who falsely accused @GEJonathan, would pay for it. Sanusi Lamido Sanusi is a liar and a manipulative individual, who deliberately lied against GEJ to facilitate the election of General @MBuhari. He has his Buhari. Is he happy?”

