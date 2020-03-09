Veteran journalist, Dele Momodu has reacted to the dethronement of Emir Sanusi 11 by the Kano state government.

Momodu took to twitter on Monday to express optimism in the fate of the dethroned Emir.

He wrote,” IJA ILARA KO TAN BORO, A NJUWON KO SE E WI LEJO… Nothing beclouds reasoning than envy! The last time SANUSI was booted out as Central Bank Governor, he soon became the Emir! Who knows where God is taking him next… God’s ways are mysterious… Allah Akbar!”

IJA ILARA KO TAN BORO, A NJUWON KO SE E WI LEJO… Nothing beclouds reasoning than envy! The last time SANUSI was booted out as Central Bank Governor, he soon became the Emir! Who knows where God is taking him next… God’s ways are mysterious… Allah Akbar! pic.twitter.com/bT79tVSPlt — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) March 9, 2020

He also added that time will come for Kano state government to understand that thier power is also transient.

”I hope now that GOVERNOR GANDUJE and his co-conspirators have taken their pound of flesh by dethroning the Emir of Kano, their eyes will clear and see later that their own power too is transient! No matter the sins of Emir Sanusi, he is one of the finest citizens of Nigeria,” he said.

I hope now that GOVERNOR GANDUJE and his co-conspirators have taken their pound of flesh by dethroning the Emir of Kano, their eyes will clear and see later that their own power too is transient! No matter the sins of Emir Sanusi, he is one of the finest citizens of Nigeria. — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) March 9, 2020