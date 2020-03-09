Many Nigerians mostly from the north have reacted to the dethronement of the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II. by the Kano State Executive Council.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, announced the unanimous decision of the council at a news conference on Monday in Kano.

He said the removal of the monarch followed alleged disrespect to lawful instructions by the state governor.

According to him, the persistent refusal of the Emir to attend official meetings and programmes organised by the government without any justification amounting to insubordination is part of what has informed his removal.

He said that it was on record that Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II had been found breaching Part 3 Section 13 (a-e) of the Kano State Emirate law 2019.

He said if such attitude was left unchecked, it would destroy the good and established image of the Kano Emirate.

“This removal is made after due consultation with the relevant stakeholders and in compliance with Part 3 section 13 of the Kano State Emirate law 2019 and other reasons stated above.

“The removal was reached to safeguard the sanctity, culture, tradition, religion and prestige of the Kano Emirate built over a thousand years.

“His Excellency, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has called on the general public to remain calm, law abiding and to go about their normal and lawful businesses, while a new emir of the Kano emirate would soon be appointed,” he said.

Reacting to the dethronement Senator Shehu Sani said that: ‘The removal of Emir Sanusi represents the incompatibility of the crown and conscience, the consequences of dissent against established norms and the heavy price of holding principles in our http://north.It also revealed the intolerance and toxicity of the liquor of power.

Also reacting Dele Momodu veteran journalist and publisher of Ovation magazine said that he hope now that Governor Ganduje and his co-conspirators have taken their pound of flesh by dethroning the Emir of Kano, their eyes will clear and see later that their own power too is transient! No matter the sins of Emir Sanusi, he is one of the finest citizens of Nigeria.

Sanusi, who was the 14th emir of Kano under the Fulani dynasty, was appointed as the Emir of Kano on June 8, 2014.

He was born on July 31, 1961 in Kano to a ruling class Fulani family of the Sullubawa clan.

He was educated at King’s College, Lagos, where he graduated in 1977. He then proceeded to Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria, where he received a bachelor’s degree in economics in 1981.

He later received a masters degree in economics two years later from the university and lectured at the faculty.

His father, Aminu Sanusi, was a career diplomat who served as the Nigerian Ambassador to Belgium, China and Canada.

His grandfather, Muhammadu Sanusi I, was the 11th Emir of Kano from 1953 until 1963, when he was deposed by his cousin Sir Ahmadu Bello.

On June 1, 2009, Sanusi was nominated as governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria by President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua; his appointment was confirmed by the Nigerian Senate on 3 June 2009.

Sanusi was selected to succeed his granduncle, Ado Bayero, as the Emir of Kano on June 8, 2014.