The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau state has warned Governor Simon Lalong not to plunge the state into another round of crisis by setting up ranching in two local government areas of the state.

“Don’t start another round of crisis by conceding to the federal government ploy to cede our land for ranching, Ruga, livestock or whatever guise they want to use to take over our land,” the PDP stated.

PDP state Chairman, Yakuku Chocho, stated this at the weekend in Jos, during a press briefing with newsmen.

It would be recalled that Gov. Lalong had at the end of February, signed a memorandum of understanding with two firms that will establish the National Livestock Transformation Programme in the state at Wase and Kanam Local Government Areas.

Reacting to the development, the PDP accused Gov. Lalong of desperately trying to confiscate people’s land for the Ruga policy.

The PDP chairman noted that the Land Use Act of 1978 as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution only vest all urban lands within the state on the governor while non-urban lands were vested in the local governments of their location.

He wondered why the governor would seek powers to appropriate lands in the state by introducing a bill in the state assembly.

“A bill for a law to make provision for the administration of lands in Plateau state and for other matters connected to 2019 is currently before the state assembly.

“It is unfortunate that until this moment, our governor has continued to exhibit a deep sense of ill-will towards the people of Plateau state in favour of his paymasters. This bill first contradicts the Land Use Act of 1978 which vested land administration between the governor and local authorities.

“The bill, if passed without expunging that part that contradicts the Land Use Act and allows the governor total control over the entire land of the state, Plateau people will be deprived of their land which is part of their heritage.

“Therefore, we see this as an attempt by Gov. Lalong to cede some portions of individuals and communities’ lands belonging to Plateau people for his Ruga agenda,” Chocho added.

Our correspondent reports that the PDP and a greater percentage of the people in the state are disenchanted with the agreement signed by the state government with the two foreign companies.