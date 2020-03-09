The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi state has ratified the February 21 – 22 ward and local government area congresses to elect candidates for the forthcoming council polls in the state.

State Chairman of the party, Onyekachi Nwebonyi, disclosed this on Monday while briefing newsmen, stating that it was the outcome of its enlarged state executive council meeting held on March 6.

Nwebonyi said that the meeting attended by the party’s leader, Governor David Umahi, who expressed satisfaction with the processes which produced councillorship candidates for the 171 wards and 13 council chairmanship candidates of the state.

“We are ready for the elections and urge our teeming supporters to come out en-masse on Election Day to vote for all our candidates.

“Conflicts of interest cannot entirely be eliminated in this type of situation, but we are not aware of any cancellation of elections,” he said.

The party chairman said that in line with the provisions of the party’s constitution, it is preparing for another set of congresses to elect officers of the party from the ward to zonal levels.

“We believe in harmony, dialogue and understanding among members. We are also taking serious steps to ensure hitch-free congresses in electing officers to run the party for the next four years,” he stated.

He said that the party, during the meeting, also constituted a committee for the renovation of the party’s secretariat in Abakaliki which structures are depreciating.

“The secretariat was constructed by the incumbent governor when he was the party chairman and we believe in the maintenance culture,” he said.