Nasarawa United’s Chieme Martins passed away after collapsing on the field during Sunday’s Nigeria Professional League (NPFL) clash against Katsina United.

The player went down after a collision with an opposing player while the clash was still goal-less

READ ALSO: Coronavirus Kills 233 In Italy, Sports Minister Demands Serie A Suspension



According to reports the ambulance which was stationed at the stadium failed to start after Martins was rushed off the pitch, causing a delay in seeking medical treatment for the player.

It is understood he was later taken to hospital in a press vehicle, but medics failed to revive him and he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

News of his passing filtered back through to the game, which finished 3-0 in Nasarawa’s favour, leaving his team-mates inconsolable as they learned of their tragic loss.

RIP Martins.