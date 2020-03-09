Singer Naira Marley has bought a Range Rover Evoque for Zlatan Ibile’s baby mama, Shigh Lofe, who is celebrating her birthday today.

Sharing a picture of the ride, Naira Marley wrote:

READ ALSO: Car theft?? Maybe I need to post my Bentley, Porsche – Naira Marley reacts



“@shigh_lofe happy birthday again.. I bought u this small car, well u said u want evoque abi? u deserve it sha fvcking hardworking. I’m gonna give u ten sexy b!tches to yourself today”

Speaking of cars, Zlatan Ibile recently shared a photo of himself in 2014 as a 19-year-old when he won his first car in a music competition organized by Airtel.

In his words;

‘Before I won this car, I do bricklayer, cut grass for people land to lay foundation, I work for cold-room for Ikorodu Isawo! 10k per month! I do too many many. But I thank God for my life today’.