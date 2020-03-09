Lucas Torreira is unlikely to play again this season after Arsenal confirmed he will miss up to 10 weeks as he recovers from a fractured ankle.

The Uruguay midfielder was taken off on a stretcher early on during the 2-0 FA Cup win at Portsmouth last week and was later seen leaving Fratton Park on crutches. A fracture was confirmed by Arsenal late last week but no return date was set until the 24-year-old had seen a specialist – with further information released on Monday now ruling him out for between eight to 10 weeks.

READ ALSO: U-19 Bundesliga: 15-year-old Dortmund star Moukoko sets new goal record



The former Sampdoria player had not previously started for Arsenal since the 2-2 Premier League draw at Chelsea on 21 January but was left injured after a challenge by the Portsmouth defender James Bolton, which the referee Mike Dean deemed to be a fair one. Torreira was replaced by Dani Ceballos 16 minutes into the cup tie, which Arsenal won with goals from Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Eddie Nketiah.