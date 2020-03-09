A frontline leader in the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Adeyinka Adedoyin, has extolled the qualities of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, describing him as a man of tremendous honour and real integrity’.

Adedoyin spoke at a special event to honour Gbajabiamila for effective representation, commitment to public service and prudent management of resources, praised the Speaker for giving the House of Representatives the desired sense of purpose and direction.

According to him, “The Rt. Honourable Speaker is carrying himself with grace and dignity,” he said.

The APC leader spoke on the humility, simplicity, purposefulness and intellectual depth of the representative of Surulere Constituency 1 in the House of Representatives.

Adedoyin who spoke when the Surulere Political Hall of Fame inducted four new members at a ceremony in Lagos at the weekend commended Gbajabiamila for celebrating the milestone attained by his mother without playing to the gallery of drawing undue attention to himself, the family and the National Assembly.

“Mister Speaker celebrated the occasion in a low-key befitting the mother’s humble nature.”

He lashed out at some individuals he described as desperate and their collaborators for formulating all kinds of lies and posting same to various websites just to create wrong impressions.

“We are aware that the agenda of these persons is to smear the good name of Rt. Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila.”

While cautioning those he said are making irresponsible and unguarded comments about the Speaker, Adedoyin praised him for giving the country good leadership, fighting resource wastage and taking Nigeria to the next level. He also praised him for keeping in touch with the people who elected him.

Emphasising on the lawmaking, the politically correct relationship with the executive and the brilliant committee appointments, he commended the leadership of the House for being responsible and responsive to the needs of all.

“Nigerians expect APC to provide them with good employment, good drinking water, affordable medical services, good schools for their children and a decent living condition. They also want security for their lives and property, true federalism, respect for fundamental human rights and the rule of law. Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila is living up to expectations of Nigerians,” Adedoyin said.

He counseled those he described as charlatans masquerading as media professionals to rise above pettiness and stop misleading the public about the Speaker’s mother’s birthday.

“It is clear that the motives of these individuals and their masters are far from being genuine and altruistic.”

He also advised the presiding officer of the House of Representatives to remain calm in the face of unwarranted provocation.

“The good people of Nigeria are solidly behind Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, the wonderful people of Surulere Constituency 1 are very proud of him, he has given good account of himself at the national level,” he added.