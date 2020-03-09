There is rising tension in kano as kano State Government has approved the dethronment of Muhammadu Sanusi 11, with immediate effect after his refusal to attend official meetings and programs organized by the government.

Announcing the removal on Monday. Secretary to the state government Usman Alhaji, said Sanusi has been found breaching part 3 section (a-e) of Kano state emirate law.

Kano Assembly set committee to probe Emir Sanusi

The Government said a new Emir will be announced shortly.

Details shortly…