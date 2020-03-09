Nigerian-born Israel Adesanya has defeated Cuban Yoel Romero in a unanimous decision to retain his belt as the UFC Middleweight Champion.



The judges scored the fight which took place in Las Vegas, 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46, in favour of Adesanya.

From the onset, it was a largely non-committal affair as many expected but Adesanya, 30, peppered Romero with leg kicks.

The fight began with the 40-year-old Cuban fixed in the centre of the Octagon with a high guard.

In the first two rounds, Romero’s style caused troubles for Adesanya who later found his rhythm in the second half of the fight.

This was Adesanya’s first title defence since victory against Australian Robert Whittaker in Melbourne in 2019.