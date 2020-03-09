…Say more needs to be done to ensure gender equality

…’Empowering women will enhance Nigeria’s economy’

The Federal and state governments have been called upon to put in place structures that would ensure the effective implementation of women’s rights.

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), the coalition of Women in the Partnership for Advocacy in Child and Family Health (PACFaH@Scale) and the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) made the call in separate statements on Sunday to commemorate the International Women’s Day (IWD) 2020.

The event which is marked every March 8 is intended to advance the cause of women all over the world.

This year’s theme of the IWD is “An equal world is an enabled world.” while the global campaign slogan is: #EachforEqual.

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), in its statement, signed by the Vice President/National President, FIDA Nigeria, Rhoda Tyoden, commended government’s effort towards protecting the rights of women in Nigeria, but however added that more needed to be done.

“Despite great strides made towards attaining gender equality, there is ample evidence to show that much more needs to still be done in the aspect of living free from violence and discrimination; education; to own property; vote, and to earn a fair wage and enjoy political appointments,” she said.

She said that despite the passage of laws such as Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 (ACJA) and the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act 2015 (VAPP), the country still experience challenges in implementing the laws, creating enabling structures to ensure the effective implementation of women’s rights.

Mrs. Tyoden noted that the theme for this year is apt as it aligns with the UN Women’s new multi-generational campaign ‘Generation Equality’.

With this, she said that gender equality is not only a fundamental human right but a necessary foundation for a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable society.

The female lawyer further added that Nigeria can only achieve such prosperous society when both men and women enjoy the same rights and opportunities across all sectors of society.

“Nigerian women must be allowed to enjoy greater economic empowerment and participation; more opportunities in leadership positions and decision-making, better opportunities for a girl child education, more women in political appointments, and women allowed to inherit and own property to mention a few.

“It is also key that the different behaviours, aspirations and needs of women and men are valued, favoured and allowed to grow and flourish.

Women can be anything they so desire without limitation and should not be stifled by stereotyping and old labour laws that are limiting and discriminatory against women,” she added.

According to Mrs. Tyoden, FIDA will continue to engage, discuss, collaborate and review ways of further promoting gender equality in the country while setting new standards on practical ways for greater forward growth.

The association condemned the recent attacks on the character and invasion of privacy of a Justice of the Supreme Court, Mary Odili.

They also criticized the human rights violations and discrimination against Justice Akon Ikpeme by her non-appointment as the substantive Chief Judge of Cross River State.

“These are successful women who have reached the pinnacle of their careers yet their basic rights are still denied or infringed upon,” Mrs Tyoden said.

FIDA, therefore, called for full implementation of the newly enacted laws which promote gender parity and the putting in place of facilities, machinery and structures enabling the implementation of the laws amongst others.

Meanwhile, a group of women activists in the country have called on federal and state governments to put in place programmes targetted at improving the health of women in the country, stressing that empowering women will enhance the country’s workforce and economy.

The coalition of Women in the Partnership for Advocacy in Child and Family Health (PACFaH@Scale) made the call at a press briefing in Abuja on Sunday in commemoration of the 109th International Women’s Day (IWD).

Speaking at the briefing, Mrs. Gloria Shoda from the National Council for Women Societies (NCWS), said maternal mortality, adolescent pregnancy and access to sexual and reproductive health are some of the important aspects of women’s health that have an impact on development.

“Women’s sexual and reproductive health and rights are human rights, and are fundamental to women’s autonomy and well-being”, she said.

According to the National Demographic Health Survey 2018, 6.9 per cent of Nigerian women of reproductive age (15-49) are acutely malnourished and 3.8 per cent severely malnourished.

She said the Federal Government should promote women’s rights and provide women with accessible, affordable, good quality sexual and reproductive health care and services.

Mrs Shoda called on the government to invest and ensure accountability of programmes geared towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 5) – Achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls.

To meet women’s health care needs, barriers to achieving gender equality should be removed, she said.

“Some of the barriers include lack of women’s education, illiteracy, lack of mentoring of younger generation, harmful traditional practices, early marriage, gender-based violence, and negligence of women with special needs.

“Women have poor representation in leadership positions in government, including health boards (Health management boards, primary health care boards etc)”, she said.

The Women in PACFaH@Scale, she added, believe that if these barriers are removed by fully funding, implementing and ensuring accountability, every Nigerian woman will have access to affordable and qualitative health care.

In a statement made available to journalists after the briefing, the coalition demanded that all tiers of government in Nigeria should fund, strengthen and ensure accountability of the National and State Primary Health Care Boards;

The government should ensure the provision of minimum service package in all primary health care centres; and that government at all levels should provide emergency transportation to pregnant women and newborns in need and provide funds for operational cost as well as collaborate with relevant organisations such as NURTW.

Other demands of coalition are that the National Assembly should pass laws on the 35 per cent affirmative action for women involvement and inclusion in governance; the government should also provide training to birth attendants on essential newborn care and provide appropriate equipment;

Community leaders, gatekeepers, traditional and religious leaders, and other well-meaning Nigerians should promote voluntary blood donation to assist women in need; and that all state governments should enforce that women are given six months of maternity leave, with full pay.

Also, the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), on Sunday, called on the Nigerian government to address the systemic barriers plaguing women’s rights in the country.

The Director of the centre, Idayat Hassan, said this will ensure the desired progress of achieving Goal 5 of the Sustainable Development Goal.

This was contained in a statement issued by the centre in celebration of the 2020 International Women’s Day (IWD).

Ms Hassan said the centre is using the occasion to reflect and celebrate the progress no matter how little it seems and push for change in the country.

She said this year’s theme which coincides with 25 years post-Beijing Platform for Action calls for reflection even as multiple obstacles including gender-based violence, Female Genital Mutilation among many others continue to plague the achievement of equality in women lives.

Ms Hassan said it is important to address the widespread violation of women’s rights which manifests itself in physical, sexual and psychological ways.

She said these violations are largely unreported for fear of stigmatisation, shame and impunity.

According to the statement, “over the years since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999, culture, weak legislation has continued to impede the progress of Nigerian women’s lives in all facets.

“In politics, women representation in the National Assembly has dipped to an all low of less than 5 per cent, a decline from the almost 7 per cent in previous National Assemblies.

“While progress has been slow, positive rays of hope exist with more women running for offices, more women excelling in entrepreneurship, STEM and the tech space in Nigeria and all over the world,”.

The centre advocates for a more dynamic approach that would tackle all forms of roadblocks women face in getting into political and appointive offices and in the long run increase the low number of women in politics.

“We advocate for 35 per cent gender quotas in the constitution and manifestoes of political parties as a mutually reinforcing strategy, there is need to identify potential women aspirants, develop their capacity to run for office and negotiate for space in politics,” Ms Hassan said.

The CDD director said it is important that support networks for women politicians such as the Women in Politics Forum are created.

“Further aligning with the United Nation’s Campaign on UN Women Intergenerational Mentorship efforts, the CDD as part of the Centre’s strategy to bridge the gap has showcased positive images and limitless opportunities available to girls and their families.

“The CDD encourages intergenerational mentorship and role models to boost aspiration, increase the numbers of ongoing women mentorship program as well as support them to aspire for non-traditional jobs both in the formal and informal sectors,” she said.

She called for strict implementation of all existing laws and policies in the country’s rule book and an end to impunity.

”As it is essential, more resources should be voted for gender-based violence work as well as data gathering in that regard, ” she said.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s progress since democracy and post-Beijing Platform Action, Ms Hassan said the right approach must be adopted to empower women and achieve Sustainable Development Goals.

She said while efforts in all quarters to increase female enrolment and retention in schools are appreciated, the Nigerian government and the people must improve on gender sensitivity in our education system.

“Imbibing the positive stereotypes from a young age will help address negative stereotypes from childhood, this can be done through curriculum development, gender-sensitive games, cartoons amongst others,” Ms Hassan said.