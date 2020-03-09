ActionAid Nigeria, a human rights non-governmental organization working to combat poverty and all forms of injustice in Nigeria has called on all Nigerian women and the federal government to brace up in accelerating gender equality in Nigeria.

Student protesters march during a demonstration marking International Women’s Day in Barcelona on March 8, 2019. – Unions, feminist associations and left-wing parties have called for a work stoppage for two hours on March 8, hoping to recreate the strike and mass protests seen nationwide to mark the same day in 2018. (Photo by Pau Barrena / AFP) (Photo credit should read PAU BARRENA/AFP/Getty Images)

The organization say it will go a long way to improve social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women globally.

Speaking in Abuja, the Country Director, ActionAid Nigeria, Ene Obi says “The year 2020 commemoration of the International Women’s Day marks 25 years since the Fourth World Conference for Women and the Beijing Platform for Action.

BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells called off amid coronavirus concerns

According to her, although some progress have achieved, real change has been slow for most women and girls in Nigeria who still face several obstacles in law and culture, and further expose women to multiple forms of violence at home and in public spaces.

She added that till date, women suffr the burden of unpaid care and domestic work and remain the face of poverty in Nigeria.

“We urge the Federal Government of Nigeria to fast-track the reduction of women’s labour by working towards the provision of Gender Responsive Public Services in recognition of women’s contribution to economy and national development.

“We also implore all Nigerian Women to take action individually and collectively because our individual and collective actions, conversations, behaviors and mindsets can have an impact on our larger society.

“Together, we can actively choose to challenge stereotypes, fight bias, broaden perceptions, improve situations and celebrate women’s achievements. Gender Equality is the responsibility of every Nigerian woman, and the earlier we all take up this challenge, the faster our progress as a nation will be.”

“As we commemorate today, we call on all women groups to start to raise a new generation of young women advocates who will remain torchbearers for the struggle and we implore all Nigerian women never to stay quiet in the face of oppression and discrimination as experienced recently in Cross River state where Akon Ikpeme was denied the rightful position of Substantive Chief Judge based on her state of Origin,” she added.

She further urged government at all levels to regulate, subsidize or provide public transport; promote laws and public campaigns to eliminate discrimination and violence against women and girls.

She charged government to ensure that women participate equally in all processes around designing, legislating and budgeting, for national development.