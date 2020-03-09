Two years after a marriage was contracted between a trader, Mrs Pauline John and her husband, Joseph, the union was dissolved by an Igando Customary Court in Lagos on Monday over deceit.



The court president, Mr Adeniyi Koledoye, while delivering the judgment, said that Joseph was not in court to defend the allegations levelled against him.

“Throughout the duration of this case, the respondent did not honour court processes, therefore, the court has no other choice than to dissolve the marriage.



“The court pronounced the marriage between Mrs Pauline John and Mr Joseph John dissolved today, both parties henceforth ceased to be husband and wife.



“Each of you should go on his or her separate ways unmolested, the court wishes both of you well in your future endeavor.



“The custody of the only child of the marriage is awarded to Pauline while Joseph must be paying N10, 000 monthly for the child’s feeding and must also be responsible for his education and general welfare,” he said.



Koledoye ordered Joseph to pay a severance of N400,000 to his wife for her to move on with her life.



Pauline had earlier approached the court seeking to end her two years marriage claiming her husband deceived her into marriage.



She said that after she delivered their child, her husband told her that their marriage was over that he has gotten what he was looking for.



“Immediately I gave birth to our son, my husband told me that the marriage has ended that he married me to have a child and now that I have given him a son, I should move on with my life.



“He requested me to return the bride price, as fast as possible, I initially refused but when the pressure was much, my family refunded the bride price.



The 28-year-old petitioner accused husband of infidelity.



“Joseph started flirting with women of different sizes, shapes and colours. He later abandoned me and he is now with another woman,” she said.



The mother of one pleaded with the court to terminate the marriage, saying the love she once had for her husband had faded.



“Please, dissolve this loveless and deceptive marriage so that I can move on with my life,’’ she pleaded.

NAN reports that Joseph was not in court to respond to the allegations.

(NAN)