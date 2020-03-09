Governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, made a cash donation of N10 million and a 36 seaters bus to Lobi Stars football club at the Aper Aku ultra modern to boost their morale following a fire incidence that burn their bus to ashes.



Governor in company of members of the state executive council praised players of the club for what he described as ‘super performance and common courage’ to win matches as the Nigeria Football League won’t be complete without the mention of Lobi Stars football club of Benue.

“Football is an area to engage Benue youths to become international soccer stats as before. Let me assure you of continuous support of resources to do more”. He said.



Describing the fire incidence that got Lobi stars bus burnt as unfortunate, governor Ortom stated that God knows why all the occupants of the bus escaped with some bearing minor injuries, saying the N10m was to carter for personal belongings of players and medical expenses incurred in the course of the inferno.