In its bid to tackle the menace of out -of -school children that has ravaged the country, the federal government has revealed it plans to secure a grant of N45 billion from the Global Partnership for Education (GPE).

This is coming few months after the federal government secured about N220 billion loan from the World Bank with the aim to further strengthen its fight to return and retain children in school.

Speaking at the commemoration of the 2020 Commonwealth Day celebration on Monday in Abuja, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, said that the implementation of a five- year special project known as: “Adolescent girls initiative for learning and empowerment” supported by the World Bank, is equally underway with a specific target on providing out -of -school girls between the ages of 10 and 20 at the secondary school level with vocational skills.

According to Adamu, the federal government has secured a funding facility of N220 billion through the World Bank under the Better Education Service Delivery for All to help tackle the problem of out-of-school-children.

“There is also an ongoing process to secure a N45 billion grant from the Global Partnership for Education (GPE), to strengthen our fight against the out-of-school-children,’’ the minister said.

Adamu further disclosed that more than 2000 Nigerians have benefited from the Commonwealth scholarship since its inception, with an average of 12-18 beneficiary scholars every year.

He added that the Federal Ministry of Education is also coordinating other bilateral schemes which presently have about 450 beneficiary scholars.

The minister who gave assurances of Nigeria’s commitment to the peace of member nations and the entire world, urged all member countries and the global community to deepen their connectivity to maintain world peace and ensure the problems of climate change was surmounted.

Earlier, Queen Elizabeth in a message to mark the day, expressed her joy in seeing countries of the Commonwealth devising new ways of working together to achieve prosperity whilst protecting the planet.

The queen added that she was inspired by the Commonwealth occasion because it brings to mind, the diversity of the people and countries that make up the worldwide family.

The queen’s message, which was delivered by the Director Education Support Services, Dr. Linda Giginna, reads: “We are made aware of the many associations and influences that combine through Commonwealth connection, helping us to imagine and deliver a common future.”