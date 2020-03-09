In its bid to ensure maximum preparedness to contain the spread of Coronavirus across the country, the federal government has announced the release of N620 million.

The amount is the second tranche of the funds needed to tackle the menace of globally-threatened COVID-19 disease.

EPL: Liverpool get back on track as Wolves’ top-four bid stalls

The announcement was contained in a statement by the special adviser, media and Communications to the minister of finance, budget and national planning, Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi.

According to the statement, the approval by President Muhammadu Buhari for the release of funds to tackle COVID-19 was an emergency and the process of releasing the fund was also an emergency as it was an unexpected expenditure.

“The Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning had earlier released the first tranche of N364 million some time ago and the process of releasing the second tranche has been concluded with the release of N620 million this morning, bringing total release to N984 million,”

It would be recalled that the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed assured that the second tranche of the needed fund would be to the necessary agencies responsible for tackling the disease.