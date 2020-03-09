Reacting to the sudden dethronement of the Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi II, media aide to Former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has said that everyone who accused the former president will pay for it.

Omokri said this on his twitter handle on Monday.

”Sanusi became Emir when sacked as CBN governor, who knows where God is taking him Next?”

He wrote, ”Last year, I said everyone who falsely accused @GEJonathan, would pay for it. Sanusi Lamido Sanusi is a liar and a manipulative individual, who deliberately lied against GEJ to facilitate the election of General @MBuhari. He has his Buhari. Is he happy? ”

