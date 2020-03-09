Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC) on Monday said that no fewer than 680 athletes were called for closed camping ahead of the 2020 National Sports Festival “Edo 2020”.

According to reports the athletes, seen training at the Teslim Balogun Stadium and National Stadium, Surulere, were in high spirit for the biennial games.

The athletes for the track and field event training at the Teslim Balogun Stadium engaged in an early morning drill, under the supervision of the coach, Femi Emmanuel.

The Team Lagos track and field athletes invited for closed camping were the best in the state.

“We are medal hopeful, our athletes are among the best in the country.

“I am not bragging, but I believe in hard work and planning. I have been in charge of athletics for some time now.

“I have competed against the Team Delta, because for now, they are regarded as the best in the country, especially in sprints where I majored; but I have seen both their weakness and strength.

“Sometimes, athletics is a game of luck, especially when the athletes are at par or same level, however, on record, I have defeated Team Delta twice, at Ozoro and Ekiti; nevertheless, I will not underrate any athlete from other states.

“I have high hopes on the athletes in camp, because they are medal hopeful for the state; we are not in camp for jamboree, those in camp now will surely be on the medal podium,” he said.

Emmanuel said that he was confident of his athletes doing well at the games.

“For now, I cannot state categorically what category of medal that Team Lagos will win, but one thing I am sure of is that my athletes will be on the podium of athletics for medal presentation.

“Among the athletes in Team Lagos camp is the national champion of the 110m hurdles in person of Oyeniyi; we don’t care about the colour of the medal, but surely, we will win something at the end.

“Having assurance of medals in athletics is not boasting, but based on the quality of our team. Oyeniyi is one of the best in the country, he remains unbeaten for the past two years.

“Everyone hopes to be the best and that is what we are aiming at,” he said.

The Director of Public Relations, LSSC, Titi Oshodi, in a statement, said that the teams in camp were selected after successful trials.

Oshodi said that the athletes would be in camp for 13 days before leaving for Benin on March 21.

“After successful trials to screen and select athletes who will represent Lagos State at the forthcoming Edo 2020 National Sports Festival, Lagos State Sports Commission have begun a closed camping for its athletes from today.

“The closed camping, which will hold for 13 days, will end on March 21.

“No fewer than 680 Athletes are involved in the closed camping which will hold at Agbowa Relief Camp, Ikorodu and the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere.

“Team Lagos will take part in 40 sports that comprise eight team sports and 32 individual sports,” she said.

This year’s National Sports Festival in Edo State takes place from March 20 to April 2.

Meanwhile, the Director General of LSSC, Oluwatoyin Gafaar, said that all hands would be on deck to ensure that Team Lagos had a successful outing at the Edo 2020.

“The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has always been supporting the sports commission toward the preparation for the state participation in competitions.

“I hereby enjoin all the athletes to be focused on the task ahead, as everything the athletes will need while in camp and more importantly during the Festival in Edo State will be provided,” he said.