A Dutch court began hearing the trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian in absentia on Monday on suspicion of involvement in shooting down Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over war-torn eastern Ukraine in 2014.

All 298 people on board Flight MH17, en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, were killed in the downing. Most of the victims were Dutch.

The four suspects are considered responsible for bringing a Buk anti-aircraft missile system from Russia into the conflict area in eastern Ukraine, the Dutch-led investigation team said in 2019.

The missile system came from the Russian military and was used to shoot down the jetliner over an area held by Moscow-backed rebels, with the actual intention having been to down a military plane, according to the investigators.

The suspects are Russian nationals Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov, and Ukrainian national Leonid Kharchenko, who have been placed on international wanted lists.

Girkin, a former colonel of Russia’s Federal Security Service, was the highest military commander in a rebel group in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region at the time of the incident, according to the investigation team.

Both Dubinsky and Pulatov were connected with Russia’s Military Intelligence Service, the investigation team has said.

The Ukrainian, Kharchenko, was in charge of a combat unit in the war-torn Ukrainian region of Donetsk, it said.

The Russian government has adamantly denied allegations of involvement in the incident.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry last week denounced the trial as having a pre-determined guilty verdict.

Piet Ploeg, whose brother, sister-in-law and nephew were lost in the crash, described the significance of the first day of trial.

“The bereaved waited five and a half years. We hope that the truth is now on the table,” he said, according to the Dutch news agency (ANP).