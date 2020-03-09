The Plateau State People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has warned Governor Simon Lalong not to plunge the State into another round of crisis, by setting up ranching in two Local Government Areas of the State.

Gov. Simon Lalong

“Don’t start another round of crisis by conceding to the federal government ploy to cede our land to Ranching, Ruga, Livestock or whatever guise they want to use to take over our land”.

The PDP state Chairman Mr. Yakuku Chocho, stated this at the weekend in Jos, during a press briefing with newsmen.



It would be recalled that Governor Lalong had in end of February 2020, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), that will establish the National Livestock Transformation Programme in the State.

The MOU is an understanding with two companies that will begin operations at the Wase and Kanam local government areas.



Reacting to the development, the PDP accused Lalong of desperately trying to confiscate people’s land for the Ruga policy.



The PDP Chairman noted that the Land Use Act of 1978 as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution only vested all urban lands within the state in the governor while non-urban lands were vested in the local governments of their location.



He wondered why the governor would seek powers to appropriate lands in the state by introducing a bill in the State Assembly.



“A bill for a law to make provision for the administration of lands in Plateau State and for other matters connected to 2019 is currently before the State Assembly.



“It is unfortunate that until this moment, our governor has continued to exhibit a deep sense of ill-will towards the people of Plateau State in favour of his paymasters.

“This bill first contradicts the Land Use Act of 1978 which vested land administration between the governor and local authorities.



“The bill, if passed, without expunging that part that contradicts the Land Use Act and allows the governor total control over the entire land of the state, Plateau people will be deprived of their land which is part of their heritage.



“Therefore, we see this as an attempt by Lalong to cede some portions of individuals and communities’ lands belonging to Plateau people for his ruga agenda.”



Our correspondent reports that the PDP and a greater percentage of the people of Plateau are disenchanted with the new wave of the Governor’s Livestock agreement signed with two foreign companies, saying that the move is contrary to the plight of the people.

