The Ejigbo Local Government Council of Lagos State has started sensitising its residents in support of the state government’s strength to curtail further spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The council Chairman, Alhaji Monsurudeen Bello, disclosed this in a statement issued by the council’s Media Officer, Mr Kunle Oladele, in Lagos on Monday.

“With a special squad created by the Environmental Health Services Department, the Council has started the mass publicity since on Thursday, from the Jakande Estate Retail Market.

“The awareness focused on the causes, prevention and control of COVID-19, and Lassa fever. There was also a demonstration of the proper ways to keep their hands clean.

“The sensitisation also covered personal hygiene, food hygiene, environmental hygiene and modes of waste disposal.

“This is not a one-off sensitisation, as the Council has decided to make it a daily exercise, due to the prevalence of the COVID-19 virus.’’

He further said that other markets, schools, motor parks and communities within the council would be visited soon, to educate, enlighten and correct rumour and misinformation on the threat of the virus.

Bello said that the community leaders, traditional rulers, religious leaders, opinion leaders and sector leaders, market associations CSOs and development partners have been encouraged to participate in the campaign to deepen the sensitisation.

“As a responsible and responsive government, we are conscious of our obligation to educate our people on the symptoms of Coronavirus.

“What to do when detected, how to live a healthy and hygienic life to prevent contact with the virus, and to allay the fear of the people by providing accurate and timely information.’’

He said that would help the people to stop panicking.

“We would ensure that Ejigbo people are prepared to beat the virus and minimise its impact on our economy; together, we can fight the scourge and the containment begins with us.

“In spite of our preparation and readiness to combat and curtail the spread of Coronavirus, the best option still remains which is its prevention.

“The people of Ejigbo and its environs are therefore advised to follow the standard recommendations to prevent the spread of the virus,” Bello said.

He also urged residents to take precautions by washing their hands regularly, covering of mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, and then cleaning the environments and surfaces regularly with disinfectants.

Besides, he cautioned people to avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness.

Similarly, in order to prevent any case of Lassa fever, he told the people to store waste properly in containers that won’t be accessible to rats and to wear hand gloves while disposing wastes.