A Dutse High Court on Monday granted five alleged kidnappers N800, 000 bail each.

Justice Abdullahi-Yalwa Sulaiman, who granted the bail ordered that each of the accused persons must also produce a surety, residing within the court’s jurisdiction.

He subsequently, adjourned the case till April 13 for mention.

The defendants, who reside at Dabi Fulani settlement in Gwaram, are Abubakar Yahaya, Dan Azumi M. Yahaya, Abubakar Rabi’u, Yahuza A. Nuhu and Musa Umar.

The defendants are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and kidnapping. They however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Mrs. Zainab Jahun told the court that the defendants committed to offences in Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa state.

She however, did not object to the bail application filed by the defence counsel, M.N. Sadauki.

According to the prosecution counsel, the offences contravene Sections 95 and 273 of the Penal Code.