China reported 40 new cases of infection with the new coronavirus and 22 more deaths on Monday, according to the latest statistics released by the National Health Commission.

This brought the total deaths in mainland China from the outbreak, which began in Hubei’s capital Wuhan in December, to 3,119, and the number of people diagnosed with the virus in mainland China to 80,635.

Of the latest confirmed cases, 36 occurred within the country’s hardest-hit province of Hubei. Every death apart from one was in Hubei, according to the official data.

The number of newly confirmed cases from the virus in mainland China have been steadily dropping in recent days.

At its peak, thousands of new cases and over a hundred new deaths were being recorded daily in China. In a single day in February, Hubei alone reported over 14,000 new cases and 242 deaths.

In Quanzhou on China’s south-eastern coast, 22 people remain missing after the collapse of a hotel being used to quarantine people who had come in contact with the virus. Ten people have been confirmed dead due to the accident.

Hong Kong recorded its third coronavirus death in the same period, as five more confirmed cases brought the total number of infections to 114.

South Korea reported 248 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing its total number to 7,382, according to the Koreas Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

Another patient with the virus died the previous day, bringing the number of Covid-19 deaths to 51, the KCDC said.

Infections are still primarily centred in the south-eastern city of Daegu, which has become the epicentre of the outbreak in South Korea. Of the new cases, 216 were recorded in the city and the surrounding North Gyeongsang province.

With the new cases, South Korea has once again become the country with the greatest number of infections outside of China, with Italy following closely with 7,375 confirmed cases of the virus.

Iran also continues to be the worst-hit country in Asia outside of China in terms of fatalities, with 194 deaths and 6,566 confirmed cases as of Monday.

Across the region, markets also continue to suffer the effect of the ongoing outbreak.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 Stock Average plunged 6.1 per cent Monday morning with sentiment hurt by the coronavirus crisis, the yen’s surge and heavy losses in other Asian bourses.

The Nikkei lost 1,276.68 points, or 6.15 per cent, to stand at 19,473.07 at 11:30 am (0230 GMT) at the end of the morning session.

The Shanghai Composite index fell 1.9 per cent and Hang Seng Index plummeted 4 per cent while South Korea’s Kospi Index lost 4.2 per cent. (dpa)