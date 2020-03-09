The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has announced the second case of Coronavirus at a press conference in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Ehanire briefed reporters on Monday at the boardroom of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, where he gave an update on the coronavirus infection in the country.

He, however, noted that the newly confirmed case was a contact of the index case and not an importation into the country.

It was also confirmed in a tweet by the Nigeria centre of Diseases and Control (NCDC).

According to NCDC, ”The Honourable Minister @Fmohnigeria has announced a second confirmed case of #COVID19 in Nigeria. This second case is a contact of the index case, in Ogun state. The new case has been in isolation and was tested as part of our strategy to test all contacts of the index case.”

