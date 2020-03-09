The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has embarked on a two- week nationwide warning strike with effect from Monday.

According to the Nation, ASUU’s National President, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, announced this at end of the National Executive Council meeting(NEC) held at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT).

Ogunyemi said the strike action was to compel federal government to implement the agreements and resolutions of Memorandum of Action discussed in the 2009 ASUU-FGN agreement, the 2013 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and the 2017 Memorandum of Action (MoU), all of which have not been implemented.

Th strike action also followed the decision of the Federal Government to stop salaries of lecturers who have not enrolled in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, the Punch reports.

