The National Industrial Court, Abuja, on Monday struck out a suit filed by Dr Jemila Aruna, widow of a dismissed deceased officer of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Isiaka, challenging the termination of his appointment after his death.

The judge, Justice Oyejoju Oyewumi, struck out the suit following an application by Dr Aruna’s counsel, Mr Abdulganiyu Shuaibu, for the withdrawal of the suit.

Shuaibu said the application for withdrawal was made on grounds that parties had reached some form of agreement and that they had decided to settle out of court.

Defence counsel, Mr Umar Lawal, aligned with the position of the claimant’s counsel and said he had no objection to the application.

Justice Oyewumi therefore said; “in pursuant to the application made by the claimant’s counsel for withdrawal, this case is hereby struck out”.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Aruna, in her statement of claims said that a year after her husband ‘s demise, she went to inform the defendant officially about the incidence and to also claim his benefits, but instead was served with a letter, terminating the husband’s appointment.

She then approached the court to seeking for a declaration that the appointment of her husband who died on September 16, 2013 while in active service was valid and subsisting.

The widow also sought a declaration that the appointment of her husband as a staff of NCS vide a letter dated Sept. 24,1992, was still extant and subsisting, until his death

Aruna further prayed the court to void the dismissal of her husband from service on Nov.4, 2014, a year after his demise.

The claimant also sought an order of the court, directing the defendant to reinstate the deceased husband to the position he occupied before his death and pay his salaries, emoluments and entitlements.

In addition, she urged the court to direct the defendant to pay her N300 million as exemplary and aggravated damages. (NAN)