Two persons had been confirmed dead from a collapsed fence that happened at the slaughter section of the Lagos state Abattoir at Oko-Oba.

Also, eight others who were said to have sustained various degrees of injury have been treated at a hospital and discharged. The incident was said to have happened last Wednesday.

Divisional Police Officer in- charge of Abattoir Police Station, Kenneth Iyayi, confirmed the incident to journalists on Monday.

Iyayi said that only two people died from the incident while eight others sustained various degrees of injury from the collapsed building.

Iyayi said that those that were injured were promptly taken to Merit Hospital at Oko-Oba and the General Hospital, Ile-Epo in Oke-Odo area of Lagos state for treatment.

An eyewitness and slaughterhouse worker, Ishiaku Onatunde, told newsmen on Monday that the incident occurred of the weakened foundation of the perimeter fence.

“Ideally, the government should have constructed the fence on a strong foundation knowing that we use a lot of water in our daily routine as slaughterers,” he said.

Onatunde said that the workers of the slaughterhouse have met with the management of the abattoir, Harmony Abattoir Investment Limited to ask for compensation for the victims of the collapsed fence

He however, said that the managers of the abattoir said that the company has no resources on ground to compensate the victims.

Also, the Managing Director of Harmony Abattoir Investment, simply identified as Bello confirmed the death of the persons as a result of the collapsed fence.

Bello however, said that he could not give more details about the situation, adding that would be done by the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Public Affairs Office in the Lagos state Ministry of Agriculture, Jide Lawal, could not give an accurate account of the incident.

He said that he was not authorised to give details of the incident.