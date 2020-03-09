The Secretary of Kasuwan Barci Traders Association in Kaduna, Alhaji Muhammadu Usman, has appealed to Kaduna State Government to review the three days notice issued to them to quit the market.

Usman made the call on Sunday in Kaduna while speaking with journalists on the quit notice.

International women’s day: ActionAid task government to accelerate reality on gender equality

15,000 traders are earning a living in the the popular second hand market, and already some have them had started evacuating their goods from the market.

The quit notice was issued and pasted on some shops on March 6.

Usman explained that the state government did not consult with them or provide any alternative before issuing the sudden quit notice.

He maintained that considering the strategic position of the market, the quit notice would adversely affect traders of the market.

The Secretary therefore appealed to the State Government to meaningfully engage with the traders with a view to resolving the matter amicably, stressing that they would continue to remain law abiding.

Also speaking, Chairman Arewa Peoples Unity Association, Alhaji Adamu Aliyu appealed to the state government to consider the present economic realities.

Aliyu noted that Kasuwan bacci hosts traders from neighbouring African countries, who engage in import and export activities.

He also called on the state government to allow the matter to be decided by the court.

Kaduna State Urban Planning Development Authority (KASUPDA), issued the quit notice on March 6, which was pasted on some shops in the market.

Part of the quit notice reads: “In view of Urban Renewal Projects by Kaduna State Government upgrading of Kasuwan Barci Market; you are hereby given three days quit notice to remove all your valuable and vacate the site.

“Failure to comply with the above directive will leave the authority with no option than demolish.

“Remove your stall at your expense according to section 60 of the Kaduna State Urban and Regional Planning law of 2018”.

The quit notice was signed by KASUPDA Director General, Ismail Dikko.

(NAN)