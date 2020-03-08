President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday met with Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President’s Personal Assistant on Photographs (Presidency), Mr Sunďay Aghaeze, who confirmed this development via pictorial reports, revealed that the governor updated President Buhari on the latest development over the index case of Covid-19 in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that an Italian, who is yet to be publicly identified, tested positive for the virus on arrival in Nigeria through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos on Feb. 25.

NAN reports that the three persons suspected to be infected with the virus disease in Lagos were at the weekend confirmed negative.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had on Sunday disclosed that 23 suspected cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been identified in Edo, Lagos, Ogun, FCT and Kano states, out of which one was confirmed positive “index case” with no death.

The Director General of NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, stated this while speaking with NAN on Sunday in Abuja, adding that as at March 7, there was no new confirmed case of COVID-19 in the country.

Ihekweazu said that a total of 219 contacts were identified, including contacts from hotel, workplace and healthcare workers.

“No new contacts have been reported in Lagos and Ogun states,” he stressed.

He said the confirmed case was clinically stable at the designated treatment facility for COVID-19 at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) Yaba, Lagos.(NAN)