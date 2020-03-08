The Kwara Government has pledged to shield the health sector from politics in the fight against polio.

The Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, made the pledge while receiving the team of African Regional Certification Commission led by Dr Edward Naddumba in Ilorin on Saturday.

Alabi restated the government’s commitment to a functional primary health system to expand access to all citizens.

He commended the team for a job well done, noting that the government health sector reforms would begin to yield results soon.

Earlier, the team leader of African Regional Certification Commission, Dr Edward Naddumba, commended the level of political commitment, collaboration and teamwork in the fight against polio in the state.

Naddumba said the team was in the state on verification exercise to certify Nigeria polio-free.

He said Kwara was chosen because it is one of the best performing states in the fight against polio in the country.

He commended the excellent work done so far in the state and made some recommendations for improvement.

The Executive Secretary, State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Abimbola Folohunsho, appreciated the present administration on the revolutionary change being experienced in the agency.