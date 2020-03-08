The Federal government has reiterated its unalloyed commitment to supporting the Nigeria Police in sustaining the Force’s games, as part of national sporting objectives and in furtherance to internal security system of the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari stated this during in a ceremony to mark the end of the 12th Biennial Nigeria Police Games, at Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka.

The Police Games which ended with sounds and colour witnessed creme-de-la-creme in the country and beyond, as over 2000 police officers trouped in for the games.

President Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, disclosed that the country had been benefitting from the sporting talents that often emerge from the event, adding that it had produced great athletes like Chioma Ajunwa among others.

Buhari noted that security of lives and properties had remained top priority in the agenda of his administration, as Nigeria Police remains cardinal centre in the internal security architecture of the country.

He said: “I am glad to note that the leadership of the Nigeria Police has keyed into our next level agenda in relation to strengthening institutional and personal capacity towards addressing internal security challenges and advancing by vision for a civil, high-efficient, modernised and law-abiding police institution.

“I also note with great satisfaction the direction being given by the Nigeria Police, as well as the strategies that are being emplaced by the Ministry of Police Affairs and inspector-General of Police in guaranteeing the efficiency of the Nigeria Police Force.

“I am particularly impressed with the adoption of the community policing strategy as well as the technology-lead and intelligence-driven models which have combined to bring about the stabilisation of the security situation in the country.

“I commend the Executive Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, for sponsoring and hosting the games and I encourage other state Executives to draw inspiration from Anambra State and support the organisation of the 2022 biennial Police Games.”

On his part, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, who observed that new talents had emerged by the virtue of the games, stressed that those talents discovered would be enhanced.

He commended Governor Obiano for being supportive in promoting the good image of the Nigeria Police Force.

Speaking equally, Gov Willie Obiano expressed gratitude for the success of the games, thanking God as no unpleasant incident happened during the games.

“Ndi Anambra, we have changed our story from gory to glory. We have reclaimed our pride of place among Nigeria’s forward-looking states. And we have opened our arms wide to the world.

“Anambra 2020 has shown that we are ready for the world. We are ready to take on big challenges. We can absorb surprises and raise our game when the need arises. We are a success story waiting to be told,” Gov Obiano said.

It would be recall that this was the first Police Games that ook place in the South East, which was hosted by Anambra State.

During the games, over 20 games were competed with the athletes at the designated centres like Alex Ekwueme Square, Rojenny Stadium Oba, Tansia University, Agulu Lake Hotel, among others.

Some of the competitions include swimming, marraton race, volley ball, football, basketball bad, chess, and long tennis among others.

The games tagged “Nigeria Police Games, Anambra 2020” had the theme “Promoting Community Safety through Sports”.

The highlights were presentation of trophy to the winners during the games, as well as musical performance.