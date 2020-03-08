Three suspects have been arrested by operatives of the Area E Police Command, Festac, for being in possession of a human skull.

The suspects, Dauada Tijani (42), Olawale Shodolamu (70) and Seun Falana (37) had allegedly exhumed a corpse from a public cemetery, and had cut off the skull for ritual purposes.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Tijani was accosted by police operatives at Alakija Bus – Stop, along the Lagos – Badagry Expressway, carrying a polythene bag containing the skull.

He was arrested and upon interrogation, he confessed that Shodolamu, a herbalist sent him to collect the skull he bought from a cemetery attendant, Falana for N10, 000.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Elkana Bala, the suspects will soon be charged to court.

Bala said: “On the March 1at 1:30 pm, a team of policemen from Area E Command, Festac while on routine stop and search patrol at Alakija Bus Stop along Lagos-Ibadan, Badagry Express Way, intercepted one Dauda Tijani of No 23 Omomwunmi Street, Orege Ajegunle, with a black polythene bag containing a human skull.

“He confessed that he was sent by one herbalist, Olawale Shodolamu to collect the skull from a cemetery attendant. The said herbalist was also arrested. He claimed that he bought the human skull from one Seun Falana, a staff of Trinity Cemetery Ajegunle at the sum of N10, 000.

“That he usually grinds the human skull together with other substances to prepare herbs and charms for his customers. The third suspect was equally arrested. He confessed digging out graves to remove human skulls to sell to herbalists.”

He disclosed that investigation is ongoing and that when concluded the suspects will be charged to court.