

Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie has said that Col. David Imuse is not an executive member of the Edo State chapter of the APC and has no right to make statements on behalf of the party in the state.





Osagie, in a statement, said Col. Imuse is a product of the misadventure of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and his co-dissidents in the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM), a rogue body which he tried to use to factionalise the Edo APC.



According to him, “One Col. Imuse addressed the press today purportedly speaking on behalf of the Edo APC. We want to inform the public and Edo people that Col. Imuse is not an executive member of the APC in Edo State and he has no right to make any statement on behalf of the party. He is an imposter and a product of the ill-fated plot of the suspended National chairman to destabilise the APC in Edo State.



“We urge all well-meaning members of the APC in Edo State, Edo State indigenes and residents and Nigerians in general, to disregard his comments, as they are not only a nullity but of no effect whatsoever,” he said.