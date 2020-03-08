Honour and accolade came the way of the Ogun State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. honourable Olakunle Oluomo, on Saturday 7th of March 2020. In London, the members and leadership of the Ogun State chapter All Progressive Congress (APC) in the UK gathered to celebrate and honour the speaker. The event took place at the Hilton Olympia Hotel, Kensington, London.

From left Mr Andrew Taiwo Secretary APC Ogun State chapter UK, Rt honourable Olakunle Oluomo Speaker Ogun State house of assembly, Bar Dapo Oduwole Chairman Ogun State chapter APC UK and Prince Olabamidele Tinuosho Publicity secretary Ogun State chapter APC UK

Oluomo was applauded for his efforts and success in ensuring unity and stability in the Ogun State House of Assemble through his leadership. Chairman of the party chapter in the UK , Barrister Dapo Oduwole stated that the award conferred on Oluomo was in recognition and appreciation of his exemplary leadership, which he said enabled the house to be unified despite party differences and political affiliation of house members.

Mr Oduwole also attested to Oluomo’s leadership qualities which reflected in the smooth running and administration of the assemble as well as the peaceful co-existence of its members and the executive arm of the government, which has ensured a conducive environment to the government of Prince Dapo Abiodun in delivering on his campaign promises.

The party in the UK therefore, enjoined Oluomo not to relent in his efforts and leadership style in ensuring that the government of Governor Dapo Abiodun is a successful one.

In his reaction, speaking at the occasion, the elated Oluomo thanked his hosts and the party, and promised not to let them down. He however, enjoined members of the party in the UK to support and join the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun in his strides to industrialise the state by coming home to invest and also support with policies and ideas, as their doors are opened to innovative policies and ideas that could be beneficial to the people of Ogun state and Nigeria as a whole. Oluomo assured that soon, Ogun State will be the first choice for investors as new investor friendly policies are in the pipeline.

Attentions are being given to rural roads to open accesses to our rural arears that are naturally endowed with resources like agricultural products and raw materials for production of several products. Oluomo thanked and appreciated the party and the leaders.

Those presents are the: Mr Tunde Doherty :Vice Chairman APC UK South West, Barrister Dapo Oduwole: Chairman APC Ogun State Chapter, Mr Andrew Taiwo: APC Ogun State Chapter Secretary, Otunba Ayodele Balogun, : Former Chairman of the chapter, Prince Oladele Tinuosho: Former PRO Ogun State APC Chapter. And 20 members of the Ogun State House of Assemble.