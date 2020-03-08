The federal government has also said it won’t suspend its visa-on-arrival policy despite coronavirus hitting some African nations.

The Nigeria Immigration Service said that suspending the policy could strain the relationship between Nigeria and other African countries.

The NIS Public Relations Officer, Sunday James, explained that the visa on arrival is a policy of the federal government and there is nothing on ground to suggest its reversal.

‘’It doesn’t have anything to do with coronavirus; that’s a health-related issue. Once the Federal Ministry of Health has done its work and we carry out our control measures, there is no need for that.

“Visa issuance is a diplomatic issue. You don’t suspend visa issuance because of an epidemic; you can only increase your control measures. Nigerians are still travelling out; if Nigerians are denied visa when they have good reasons to travel out that can cause a strain in diplomatic ties.”

The federal government had on February 4, 2020 launched a new visa policy which allows travellers to visit Nigeria without visas and only commence the process of obtaining visa upon arrival into the country.

The new visa policy has broadened the scope of visa obtainment in Nigeria from the hitherto six categories to 79.