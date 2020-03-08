A non-governmental organization, Initiative for Positive Cultural Change (IPCC) has called for partnership with religious leaders and traditional rulers in the south-east zone to eradicate bad cultural practices in the region.

IPPC’s Chairman, Jasper Elemike, told said in Lagos that ‘Osu’ caste system was still been practiced in spite of the laws abolishing its existence.

FCT IRS explains reason for sending SMS to taxpayers

Elemike said currently, ‘Osu’ system still exists and is being practiced in Ebonyi, Anambra, Imo, Enugu and Abia states indirectly or in disguised ways and the results remain agonising.

“We want the abolition of ‘Osu’ caste system still in practice. We want the state governments in the south-east to assist us by organising a meeting where we will have the opportunity of addressing the traditional rulers.

“The traditional rulers should be sensitised on the need to eradicate the evil cultural practice. We want the state governments to give the campaign more publicity. Moreover, we want religious organisations and socio-cultural groups to collaborate with us,” he said.

The chairman described the system as an unlawful practice that tags some parts of the Ibo as ‘Diala’ (free born) and others ‘Osu’ (outcast).

On efforts made to put an end to the practice, Elemike said IPCC had in 2018 organised a seminar in Umuiyi, Akabo, Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo state.

According to him, the seminar focussed on abolition of the system and disinheritance of widows and female children.

“It is sad to note that ‘Osu’ caste system is still being practiced in some parts of South-East, Nigeria. Attempts by various stakeholders to eradicate the bad cultural practices did not yieid the desired result, mainly because most of them acted alone.

“We realise that it is also very important to involve the state governors, state and federal legislators, local government chairmen, town unions, churches, interest groups, community leaders and other stakeholders to stop the tradition.

“I want to liaise with the chairmen of the councils of traditional rulers in south-east and president general of Ohanaeze to ensure a well coordinated effort to stamp out this evil cultural practice,” he said.