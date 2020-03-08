The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has congratulated all women, especially judges and female lawyers who have contributed in taking the profession to greater heights.

NBA President, Paul Usoro (SAN) in a statement made available to journalists on Sunday, stated that the celebration of the International Women’s Day is dedicated, amongst others to the female colleagues who serve diligently on the bench and have over the years rose steadily to occupy leadership positions in various courts in the country.

While stressing that the NBA proudly identifies as an advocate of gender equity and empowerment, the NBA boss acknowledged that balance leads to a better and equitable society.

“In our lifetimes, we have had a female chief justice of the federation and a female President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, who meritoriously retired two days ago on March 6 and has been succeeded, albeit, in an acting capacity by another female president.

“We must at this point commend and congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari, for the appointment of Justice Monica Dongbam-Mensem as the acting president of the Court of Appeal and indeed, for the several other gender balancing appointments that he has made.

‘’We encourage President Buhari and governors of the various states to do even more in acknowledgment and appreciation of the value that our women folks bring to the governance and justice administration tables.

“Amongst the women that we celebrate today also are our female chief judges of the federal and state high courts, retired and serving, and uncountable female justices and judges of appellate and high courts, both retired and serving.

READ ALSO: FG to build 12 mega health facilities for FCT residents

‘’These women who, in their own rights are intellectual powerhouses, have become mentors and role models to our young and upcoming colleagues, male and female.

“We also celebrate and salute our female lawyers in the public and private sectors, a number of who belong to the esteemed ranks of our Senior Advocates of Nigeria while others serve as leading lights in transaction and advisory practice.

“Others are outstanding corporate icons who utilize their legal background and training in managing and leading mega industries and corporations. Within these ranks are our female law teachers, some of whom are proud award-winning scholars and professors of law, deans and heads of institutions.

“We also pay tribute to our female politicians and elected officials and our female activists whose labours and struggles secure our freedom and rights.

“Worthy of mention are our female colleagues who serve at the top echelon of our various security and law -enforcement agencies, and, yes, we have others who, with their legal training, background and discipline, make us proud as ministers, heads of Ministerial Departments and Agencies (MDAs), permanent secretaries (including but not limited to solicitors-general) and secretaries to governments.

‘’We salute and celebrate all our women folks and wish them bountiful successes coupled with the grace, blessings and protection of the Almighty. #EachforEqual,’’ the statement added.