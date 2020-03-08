As the world marks this year’s International Woman’s Day, the federal government has been urged to ratify and domesticate the ILO Convention 190, which will bring an end to violence and harassment at the work place.

Speaking at a roundtable discussion organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Abuja yesterday, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in their separate speeches called on the federal government to ratify the ILO Convention 190 which was adopted in June 21, 2019 during its centenary celebration.

The ILO Country Director, Dennis Zulu said the convention adopted unanimously by both employers, workers and governors contain very important positions which is aimed at improving the lives of workers.

“People idea goes to the fact that the C190 is there to protect women, but it’s not only women, it is also there to protect the men because the man can also be harassed.

“The convention is defined as the convention that encompasses range of unacceptable behaviours or practices, that result in harming workers either physically, psychologically or in terms of sexual harassment.

“This convention most importantly is aimed to deal with sexual harassment. Issues of gender-based violence is very important and is adequately covered in this convention,” he said

The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, said the congress is committed to promoting a save environment for all workers, affiliates and members; free from violence, sexual harassment and any form of gender based violence.

Also speaking, the Chairperson NLC women commission, Comrade Mercy Okezie, who described the C190 as a fourth generational document, stressed on the importance of its ratification to help women appreciate and know who they are and to be more productive at work places.

Okezie, who urged the federal government to speedily ratify the document, said it would address the high rate of violence and harassment in work places, especially amongst women, despite the many laws in existence.

“C190 is all encompassing, for us women leaders we know there is an instrument. For us to have decent work we must have decent body, decent work place and we must be treated with dignity we have to be respected. It’s not a thing men and women should keep aside.

“It is important for the federal government to ratify this because it will address gender based harassment in the place of work. One unique thing about the C190 is that it recognises everyone in the work place including men, women, girls, boys, workers, and interns.

“It gives us the assurance and will fix existing gaps in national legislature. We must fight together to change the rules for a better world; decent work, equal work for equal pay, there must be an end to gender based violence. We need a change and the time is now,” she added.