Anambra State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr. Andrew A. Kumapayi, has continued to warn road users against careless driving and over speeding which have caused the death of many on the road.

Kumapayi gave the warning in a release made available to newsmen by the Sector Public Education Officer of the Command, RC Pascal A. Anigbo.

The Sector Commander admonished drivers to always drive defensively and warned motorists against driving above stipulated speed limits.

“Reports reaching us from Onitsha States that, at about 9.20am on Sunday 8 March, 2020, Two (2) vehicles were involved in a serious Road Traffic Crash at the Head Bridge in Onitsha.

“The vehicles involved are, a Mitsubishi Chariot car with registration number KPP88SK and a Mercedes Benz Truck with registration number, GGE785XZ.

“A total of Three (male adults) were involved. One injured and no death. The injured victim was rushed to Toronto Hospital by FRSC rescue team from Onitsha Unit Command.

“The crash was caused by Speed Limit Violation and Lose of Control,” the release stated.

Kumapayi while wishing the injured victim quick recovery, charged road users to always observe driving rules and exercise patience when necessary.