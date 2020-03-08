The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has reacted to the alleged arrest of vehicle conveying a pregnant woman in labour in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Mr Bisi Kazeem, expressed the corps position in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

NAN gathered that a twitter user took to the micro blogging platform to accuse some unidentified officials of the FRSC of puncturing the tyre of a car driven by a lady rushing a pregnant woman in labour to the hospital.

Panic as 23 suspected coronavirus cases identified in 5 states

Kazeem noted with dismay the distorted account that have permeated every facet of the social media about the incident.

He said the public needed to note that the matter had been investigated at the instance of the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi.

“The driver of the vehicle was invited for preliminary investigations, at the end of which the following findings were made.

“In the first instance, the front seat occupant who was alleged to be pregnant was not wearing her seatbelt at the point of arrest even when the driver persuaded her to comply.

“Secondly, the alleged pregnant woman was not in labour as reported by the media, neither were they rushing to the hospital, but was only given a lift to her destination by the driver.

“Thirdly, the identity of the alleged woman in labour is not known by the driver nor any other person that witnessed the incident.

“Lastly, the tyre was not punctured, but the team leader who carried the act only stopped the driver from escaping, ” he said.

Kazeem noted that the investigative panel set by the Corps Marshal was still in touch with the woman who drove the car so as to ascertain the identity of the alleged woman in labour to know the truth and resolve the matter amicably.

He however said the Corps appreciated the public and the social media for always bringing issues of such nature to the knowledge of the Corps.

“We wish to admonish the public to always be constructive and get their facts straight before making such posts especially when highly delicate and sensitive allegations like this are to be made.

“On our part, it is instructive to reiterate that the Corps being the lead agency in road safety administration and traffic management in Nigeria, does not and will never condone indiscipline.

“As such, the entire patrol team members involved in the matter have been grounded from all patrol activities and to face a disciplinary panel immediately for sanctions where applicable,” he said.

The CPEO said that the public should also note that it was because of incidences of this nature that the Corps Marshal established the National Traffic Radio 107.1FM for ease of doing business.

He encouraged the public not to rely on social media for solutions and to always tune into the National Traffic Radio 107.1FM to report any of such cases, and obstruction or any emergency noticed on the road for immediate action.

“The station can also be reached through its Social Media Handles as follows: WhatsApp 08052997848, Facebook trafficradio1, Twitter @trafficradio1, Instagram trafficradio1.

“Or Call the following numbers; GLO 08052998090, MTN 09067000015, and SMS on GLO 08052998012 and the FRSC toll free emergency line 122. (NAN)