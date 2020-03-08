The Federal government has assured residents in the Federal Capital Territory that it was going to provide them with twelve mega health facilities soon.

The Minister of State, FCT Dr Ramatu Tijani Aliyu who made this disclosure during the official commissioning and handover ceremony of the maternal and child health centre Waru, a satellite town in the FCT said that the government was also planning to augment existing facilities by upgrading another six.

According to her, the new health facilities would be initiated in line with government resolves to bring healthcare to the doorsteps of communities within the FCT.

The health centre which was donated by the Innercity Mission for children, a Non-governmental organization and Chris Oyakhilome Foundation had a spacious waiting area, Pharmacy, a laboratory, wards, injection and consultation rooms as well as staff quarters.

The minister who officially commissioned the facility eulogizes Christ embassy and Chris Oyakhilome Foundation for the kind gesture.

She observed that general decadence of basic health facilities in the country coupled with mother and child healthcare was still a major concern.

She nevertheless charged other religious organization to emulate the ministry, assuring that the primary health care board would take charge of its maintenance and deploy health workers.

In her address, Director Innercity Mission for children, Pastor Omoh Alabi described the facilities as a dream come true for the ministry.

Alabi said the mission intervention stemmed from its discovery that the available primary health care facility in Waru community was grossly inadequate to cater for the health needs of the growing populace.

“With needed partnership with government, our NGO is positioned to do more to robustically scale up humanitarian needs of both communities, its people, IDPs and victims of insurgents within and outside Nigeria in order to change the narratives.

While thanking the donor, the host and AMAC Chairman, Hon. Abdulahi Adamu thanked the mission for extending its corporate socio-responsibility to Waru community, saying the palliative measures would go a long way in meeting the health needs of the host community.

On his part, Rev Tom Amenkhienan who represented Pastor Chris Oyakhilome said that the decision to give back to waru community was bore out of the abundant needs and deficiency of critical infrastructures in the area.

He said, ‘’since our first contact with Waru community through our evangelical initiatives, we took it upon ourselves to make a difference here.

‘’For the past few years, we have adopted this community as a church, having been deeply moved by the abundant needs and deficiency of infrastructures and basic amenities for the wellbeing of the indigenes and residents, chief among which, was the absence of an adequate and functional Primary Health Centre to cater for the teeming population.

‘’we are constantly working with our church here in the community to identify critical needs in the areas and organize these efforts for the benefit of the populace, leading up to today and certainly, our passion for the improvement of this community continues with greater goals for the future’’.

He urged members of the community to use the facility well and to always keep it clean.