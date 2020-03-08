A Gynecologist, Dr Isaac Shamaki, has advised women to be psychologically prepared for a condition in their adult life called primenopause.

Perimenopause or menopause is the time when ovaries gradually begin to make less estrogen, which usually starts in a woman in her 40s but can even start in her 30s or earlier.

According to Dr. Shamaki, perimenopause means a time characterized by irregular menses, usually more spaced out, beginning from 30 years.

He said that in spite of its inevitability, women would experience changes in their menstrual cycle throughout since their period was directly tied to their hormones.

He explained that “from the late 30s, hormones start to fluctuate, and can lead to scanty, lighter periods.

“When a woman turns 40, her body starts to shake things up, before she reaches menopause, her body goes through perimenopause, a transition time between normal periods and full menopause.

“A skipped period is the first sign of deteriorating egg quality.

“Some months, the eggs just do not reach a point where they release, and so a period gets missed,” he said.

The expert said that women do not go into menopause until they go into a full year without menstruation.

Shamaki said that a woman’s period could come closer together because there was no “normal” period when it comes to her menstrual cycle.