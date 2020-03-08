Osun State government has embarked on foreigners’ assessment exercise of mining sites as proactive and preventive measures to forestall the spread of dreaded Coronavirus otherwise known as COVID-19 to the State.

The exercise that was championed by the leadership of the State Ministry of Health was part of the government’s strategy to curtail the influx of foreigners and illegal miners into the state who were perceived to be the source of the spread of the disease.

Addressing journalists during the campaign exercise to some of the mining sites at Ogbagba community, Ife-South Local Government Area, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu said that the exercise was aimed at taking accurate record of the influx of foreigners to the site.

This he said will help in curtailing spread of the virus.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Health, Pharmacist Siji Olamiju, said the action was in furtherance of the government’s commitment to stem the tide of epidemic diseases in the state, as the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola was determined to promote quality healthcare delivery.

“We are here in line with our strategies to mapping out the Chinese foreigners who could be source of contamination with our people on this dreaded disease called Coronavirus. our aim is not to stigmatise them but to prevent those who might had been infected with Coronavirus from spreading the virus”

Olamiju disclosed that the exercise on the containment of Coronavirus had uncovered another public health challenge caused by illegal mining, adding that the government of Oyetola will not tolerate any form of irresponsible mining capable of causing environmental degradation.

He said “the entire community has been destroyed by acid drilling caused by illegal and irresponsible mining where heavy metals find their ways into the rivers or water that people drink which can cause serious public health challenges.

“What we have seen here is not suitable and the government under the leadership of Governor Oyetola will not tolerate environmental damage of this magnititude. The government will ensure that miner go about their business responsibly”, he added.